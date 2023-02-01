Here’s everything Samsung announced at Unpacked

Samsung just held its first Unpacked event of 2023, which brought us a few new smartphones and laptops. So in this post, we’re going to round up everything that Samsung announced at this event.

This is the Spring Unpacked, so there’s typically not a lot of surprises here. And what we’ve seen in recent years is the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Book getting announced here. And that’s exactly what we got this year. The Galaxy S23 lineup, along with the new Galaxy Book 3 lineup.