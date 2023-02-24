SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go review

I recently had the pleasure of testing out the SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go waterproof mobile speaker and I must say, I am thoroughly impressed. This speaker is a true game-changer for music lovers who enjoy taking their tunes on the go.

The 20 watt output provides an incredible sound quality that rivals much larger speakers, and the fact that it’s TWS capable with Bluetooth version 5.2 ensures a seamless and easy connection to your favorite device. Additionally, the type C power connectivity allows for quick and convenient charging, making sure that you never have to go without your music for long.

The SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go is IPX7-certified waterproof, which means it can withstand any weather condition and even be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes without any damage to the device. This feature is perfect for pool parties, beach trips, or even just using it in the shower.

One of my favorite features of this speaker is the full-motion LED lights, which create a fun and exciting atmosphere when listening to music. It’s a great addition to any party or gathering and adds an extra layer of entertainment to your music-listening experience.

The 15 hours of playtime is impressive on its own, but the fact that it can run for 12 hours even with the LED lights on is simply amazing. This means that you can enjoy your music for extended periods of time without having to constantly recharge the device.

The SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go is also incredibly durable, with its drop-resistant rubber and iron net core design ensuring that it can withstand any accidental drops or bumps. This feature makes it the perfect companion for outdoor activities and adventures.

To top it all off, the speaker comes with a stylish leather carrying strap, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. Whether you’re using it indoors or outdoors, the SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go is the perfect speaker for all your music needs.

Overall, I highly recommend the SWAY Fire Flame Hydro Go waterproof mobile speaker. Its impressive features, durability, and overall performance make it a must-have for anyone who enjoys listening to music on the go.