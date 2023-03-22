UltimatePower 120W USB-C Charging Station Review

The UltimatePower 120W USB-C charging station is a small yet powerful device that offers fast and efficient charging for multiple devices. Its GaN technology chip allows for a smaller, more efficient design that is 35% smaller than the Apple 96 Watt USB-C charger and 50% smaller than traditional Silicon-Based chargers.

With foldable US wall plugs and universal voltage support, this charging station is perfect for traveling worldwide. The UltimatePower 120W can charge a single MacBook Pro 16-inch at 100 Watts or two at 60 Watts each simultaneously. Additionally, it can charge three devices at once, including one iPad at 18 Watts and two MacBook Pros, one at 65W and the second at 30W.

The charger supports a variety of charging protocols, including QC4+, PD 3.0, QC3.0, QC2.0, PPS, AFC, Apple 2.4A, FCP, and SCP. It is also equipped with industry-leading over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection, as well as NTC technology to detect the temperature inside the charger and lower the output wattage if needed to keep your devices safe while charging.

The UltimatePower 120W comes with a free 2-meter DuraGuard™ USB-C to USB-C Charge and Sync cable reinforced with Kevlar® core, nylon braided outer sheath, strain relief, and strong aluminum connector housings, as well as a free EU pin converter.

Overall, the UltimatePower 120W USB-C charging station is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a small, powerful, and efficient charging station that can charge multiple devices simultaneously while offering industry-leading protection and durability.

Specifications: