Review – Voyager 60+ earbuds

I recently got the Voyager 60+ earbuds from Poly. I have to say, I’m impressed! These earbuds are perfect for professionals who need to make calls discreetly, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go. They’re also compatible with a variety of devices, including Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android, so no matter what you’re using, you’re covered.

One of the things I really love about the Voyager 60+ earbuds is the pressure relief design. They fit comfortably in my ears without causing any discomfort, even during extended wear. And the fact that they’re true wireless earbuds means that I don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in cords or accidentally yanking them out of my ears.

The range on these earbuds is also really impressive. With the included BT700 Bluetooth adapter, I can connect up to two devices at the same time and switch between them easily using the touchscreen charge case. And speaking of the charging case, I love that it supports Qi wireless charging, so I don’t have to fuss with cables when I need to charge up.

But the real standout feature of these earbuds is the sound quality. Dynamic EQ optimization means that whether I’m on a call or listening to music, the sound is crystal clear and perfectly balanced. And with Adaptive ANC that compensates for variations in fit, wind noise protection, and three microphones per earbud, my calls are always clear and easy to hear.

Overall, I’m thrilled with the Voyager 60+ earbuds from Poly. They’re comfortable, convenient, and provide exceptional sound quality. If you’re in the market for a pair of high-quality earbuds, I would definitely recommend giving these a try!