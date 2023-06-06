Everything Announced at Apple’s WWDC 2023 Event – Review Geek

Today is Apple Day. The company wasted no time at its annual WWDC 2023 event, announcing all sorts of exciting new products, software experiences, and its highly anticipated augmented reality headset.

As expected, Apple took to various stages around its campus and revealed iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, a new Macbook Air 15-inch, its most powerful Mac Pro, a new M2 Ultra chipset, and more. Then, near the end, it had one more announcement. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: the wildly expensive new Vision Pro (extended reality) headset.

The keynote was jammed with announcements and went for over two hours, and here’s everything you need to know, starting with the Vision Pro…