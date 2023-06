The June Google Pixel update is here, and yes, it is also the June Pixel Feature Drop and a Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) that so many have been beta testing. This is a large update that not only includes tons of bug fixes, there is a good list of new features headed to your Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a as well.

Prepare for the last big Android 13 update before Android 14 shows up later this summer!